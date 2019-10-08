Brighton & Hove Albion fans (not pictured) will be investigated over racism claims. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

LONDON – Three Brighton & Hove Albion fans are to be investigated by police over claims of racism. Two fans were referred to Sussex Police for their behaviour during an under-23 match against Tottenham Hotspur on September 27 while the third's details were passed on following an incident in the Premier League match with Tottenham last weekend.

In Saturday's match, "the individual concerned was ejected by club stewards and arrested by police on his exit from the stadium," Brighton said in a statement.

"It's very hard to comprehend why some individuals think it's acceptable to behave in this way," Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber told the club's website.

"But we are very clear that neither Brighton & Hove Albion, nor the wider football community, will tolerate racism or discrimination at any time, in any form.