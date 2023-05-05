Three underrated English Premier League managers

Johannesburg - New Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce attracted mockery recently after suggesting that his managerial abilities are on par with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. All three are Premier League managerial greats, but for different reasons. While Guardiola and Klopp have become synonymous with victory, the same cannot be said of Allardyce who has developed a reputation for being a "survival specialist".

Allardyce is known for long ball football which is not really attractive on the eye. At the same time, we may never really know how he would have fared had he ever managed a side worthy of Champions League football. He has never had that luxury. He did have a chance to manage big name players in 2016 after being awarded the England managerial vacancy, but blew the opportunity of a lifetime due to a scandal where he was caught giving tips on how to circumvent transfer window rules.

Some of Allardyce's fans will argue that he is underrated as he never had the opportunity to manage the calibre of players as Klopp and Guardiola do. Here IOL Sport looks at other underrated managers.

Eddie Howe Howe initially attracted fans for keeping Bournemouth in the Premier League over an almost 10-year period between 2012 and 2021. He left the Cherries after their relegation from the top flight. Now managing rising force Newcastle, Howe is proving his worth as he looks set to guide the Magpies to the Champions League for the first time in almost 20 years.

Brendan Rogers Rogers parted ways with Leicester this season, but the predicament of the club was hardly his fault. The Foxes themselves appeared to know this as they stuck with Rogers. Had it been his fault, they would have parted ways with him much earlier in the season. It was a disastrous last summer transfer window that led to the club having the problems that they currently face. In his stint with Liverpool, Rogers almost led the club to the Premier League title before Steven Gerrard's infamous slip put paid to that happening.

Rogers deserves to manage in the Premier League again one day. Unai Emery His first stint at Arsenal did not go according to plan, but Emery has proved his worth at Aston Villa. He inherited a side which was low in confidence under former manager Steven Gerrard, and has transformed it into a solid top half of the table side.