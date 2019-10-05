Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris dislocates elbow









Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris makes a save during their English Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion at Falmer Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dislocated his elbow during his side's 3-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion. The France World Cup winner landed awkwardly on his left arm when conceding the first goal. Lloris needed oxygen and morphine as he was taken to a nearby hospital but initial fears that he had broken his arm were allayed by the club. "We can confirm that Hugo Lloris sustained a dislocated elbow during today's match against Brighton," Tottenham said in a statement on their website. "Our club captain was stretchered off as a result of the injury and will now return to London this evening after being assessed at a local hospital.

"Assessment will continue this coming week to ascertain the full extent of the injury and the length of time he will require to undergo rehabilitation."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said the loss of Lloris had "a massive impact."

"It was so early in the game," he said.

"To concede so early and losing our captain it had an emotional impact on the team. We tried to find solutions, a different way to play but it was impossible."

DPA