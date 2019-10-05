LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dislocated his elbow during his side's 3-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion.
The France World Cup winner landed awkwardly on his left arm when conceding the first goal.
Lloris needed oxygen and morphine as he was taken to a nearby hospital but initial fears that he had broken his arm were allayed by the club.
"We can confirm that Hugo Lloris sustained a dislocated elbow during today's match against Brighton," Tottenham said in a statement on their website.
"Our club captain was stretchered off as a result of the injury and will now return to London this evening after being assessed at a local hospital.