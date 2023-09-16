High-flying Tottenham Hotspur staged an astonishing turnaround with two goals in added time to beat promoted Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday and maintain their unbeaten record in the Premier League. Second-half substitute Richarlison ended his goal drought with the equaliser in the eighth of 12 minutes added on and set up Dejan Kulusevski for the winner two minutes later.

The fourth win in a row marked second-placed Spurs's best start to a league campaign since 1965-66. Sheffield United, still without a league win this season, then had Ollie McBurnie sent off for a second yellow card for arguing with the referee.