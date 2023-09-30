Tottenham Hotspur left it late to down nine-man Liverpool 2-1 and had an own goal by Joel Matip to thank for their stoppage-time win as the defender turned the ball home to leave Spurs second in the Premier League behind Manchester City on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool had gamely battled to try to take home a point after Cody Gakpo cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener with the visitors having Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off in a feisty clash.