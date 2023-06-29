Independent Online
Thursday, June 29, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur swoop in to sign James Maddison from relegated Leicester

James Maddison, who Tottenham have signed on a five-year contract, the Premier League club have announced

Tottenham Hotspur have sgined James Maddison from relegated Leicester on a five-year contract, the Premier League club have announced. Picture: Mike Egerton

Published 3h ago

Paris - Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday completed the signing of creative midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester in a deal worth 40 million pounds (46.3m euros) plus add-ons.

The 26-year-old England international signed a five-year deal.

Maddison began his career with Coventry City before joining Norwich City in January, 2016. He moved to Leicester in 2018 and in five seasons made 203 appearances, scored 55 goals and helped win the FA Cup. He scored 10 goals last season as Leicester were relegated from the Premier League

He has three England caps.

Maddison's creativity will boost a Spurs squad that has lacked a player in his mould since Christian Eriksen left in 2020.

He is the club's third signing of the summer. Winger Dejan Kulusevski's loan switch from Juventus was made permanent and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario joined from another Italian club, Empoli.

Speculation continues to swirl around Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane who is entering the last year of his contract.

Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with the England captain, German daily Bild reported Wednesday, but an initial 70-million-euro bid was rejected by Tottenham.

Kane's camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern need an agreement on a fee with Tottenham to seal the transfer.

Bayern submitted an offer of 70 million euros plus add-ons for Kane, according to Bild, while Spurs are demanding at least 100 million euros to part with their talismanic striker.

AFP

