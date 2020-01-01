LONDON – Beaten Tottenham Hotspur suffered a double injury blow in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on Wednesday with Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele both forced off at St Mary's.
While the result was bad, the biggest worry for Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was the sight of top scorer Kane pulling up with a left hamstring injury deep into the second half after stretching to score a goal that was ruled out for offside.
Kane, scorer of 11 Premier League goals this season, went straight down the tunnel, leaving Tottenham with scant striking options as Son Heung-min was serving the final match of his three-game ban for a red card in the defeat by Chelsea.
He was later seen leaving the stadium using crutches.
Asked about the injuries, Mourinho said: “Tanguy Ndombele, I don't know. I imagine this is (his) 10th injury of the season. They stop him to play. It doesn't give him continuity,” he said.