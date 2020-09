Transfer news: Wolves sign Semedo from Barcelona, Leeds get Llorente

LONDON - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed 26-year-old Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo from Barcelona for €30 million plus add-ons, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday. The right back, 26, has penned a deal that will keep him at Molineux until June 2023, with an option to extend it to June 2025. Semedo made 122 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions after arriving from Benfica in 2017. He won two Spanish league titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup. "FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Nélson Semedo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future," the Spanish club said in a statement. Capped 13 times by Portugal, Semedo was part of the side that won the UEFA Nations League in 2018-19.

Semedo joins Wolves as a replacement for Matt Doherty, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract. At Wolves, he will link up with a sizeable Portuguese contingent that includes Fabio Silva, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Rui Patricio.

"It isn’t often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club. Nelson's signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

Semedo's signing follows the arrivals of Silva, Matija Sarkic, Fernando Marcal, Vitinha and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Wolves face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have reached an agreement to sign Spanish defender Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad, the La Liga club have said.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed but British media reported Leeds would shell out up to €20 million for the 27-year-old centre back.

"Real Sociedad and Leeds United have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Diego Llorente. The final agreement is subject to the player's medical test," the club said in a statement.

"Real Sociedad wants to express its thanks and affection towards Diego for the three years he has been part of our club and wishes him all the best in this new chapter of his career."

Llorente began his pro career at Real Madrid but failed to cement a spot in the first team and joined Sociedad in 2017.

He made 30 appearances for Imanol Alguacil's side last season as they finished sixth and reached the Copa del Rey final.

Leeds are looking to shore up their defence after conceding seven goals from their two Premier League games so far.

Reuters