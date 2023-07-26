TRANSFER WRAP: Will Harry Kane leave the Premier League when he’s so close to Alan Shearer’s record?

Things are heating up as the transfer activity among Europe’s biggest and richest clubs start to gather momentum as the start of the season approaches. Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal dropped a nuke on the market on Monday when they submitted a world record bid trying to tempt Kylian Mbappe to move to the country.

That bid, though, is unlikely to succeed as Mbappe is keen to move to Spain’s Real Madrid. The unending Harry Kane drama took a dramatic turn this week when Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis — the guy above Daniel Levy — instructed the club to sort itself out. If Kane doesn’t want to sign a new contract, he should be sold in the current window as Lewis wants to cash in on the club’s prized asset.

For a second, it led to speculation that Manchester United would reignite their interest in Kane. But, so far, according to reports in the UK, the Old Trafford club are working on closing out the deal to sign Danish youngster Rasmus Hojlund. Bayern Munich have, therefore, been feeling more confident that they can get the deal over the line for the England captain. Whether Kane wants to leave the Premier League remains to be seen. Kane needs just 48 goals to break Alan Shearer’s record for most goals in the Premier League. He won’t break that if he moves to Germany. Back to Hojlund. United have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player, but will not budge on their £60 million evaluation. Atalanta want somewhere around £80 million, which is more than what Manchester City paid for Erling Haaland.

United and Erik ten Hag have been busy cleaning up shop recently. David de Gea was released and replaced with Andre Onana, while Anthony Elanga recently completed a move to Nottingham Forest. Fred, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire — recently stripped of the captaincy — continue to be linked with moves away. Then there’s Romelu Lukaku, who is desperate to leave Chelsea, according to reports. He wanted his loan to Inter Milan to become permanent, but he burnt that bridge due to his willingness to speak to the Italian club’s rivals, AC Milan and Juventus. Right now, it looks likely Lukaku will end up in Saudi Arabia, making buckets of money with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

After the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool look to be keen on another midfielder following Jordan Henderson’s exit to the Saudi league. The Reds have already lost Arthur Melo, Leighton Clarkson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on top of that.