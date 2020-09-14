Two quickfire goals earn Wolves win at Sheffield United

By Peter Hall

SHEFFIELD - Wolverhampton Wanderers scored twice in the first six minutes through Raul Jimenez and Romain Saiss to earn a 2-0 victory at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday.

Wolves' 2019-20 season only finished on August 11 after a mammoth campaign which took in 59 games in all competitions, but they showed no signs of weariness as they took the lead inside three minutes in the sunshine at Bramall Lane.

The goal came from a familiar source - the club's top scorer last season Jimenez - and less than three minutes later they scored again as Saiss headed in a corner to stun the hosts.

United stepped it up a gear after the interval and almost got back in the match through John Fleck, but the Scotland international's powerful strike came back off the post.