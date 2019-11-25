Chris Wilder took pleasure in Manchester United altering their tactical outlook in a bid to counter his Sheffield United team.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked a back three, as he did against Chelsea and Liverpool earlier in the campaign, partially because of injuries in midfield but also in an attempt to nullify the Blades.
That tweak failed, with Solskjaer reverting to 4-3-3 after his side went in one goal down.
‘They compromised their shape to play against us,’ Wilder said. ‘We had to try and exploit it and we did in the middle of the park. Our shape pushed them back and they looked vulnerable.