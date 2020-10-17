VAR foils Liverpool in derby draw with Everton

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool were foiled by VAR as they were held to a 2-2 Premier League derby draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday after a late effort from Jordan Henderson was ruled out.

The champions were humiliated 7-2 by Aston Villa just before the international break but they quickly set about putting things right when Sadio Mane scored in the third minute, firing home a low cross from Andy Robertson.

Liverpool suffered a blow, though, eight minutes later when defender Virgil van Dijk went off injured after a reckless challenge from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton took advantage of the Dutchman's absence, when, from a corner, Michael Keane rose at the near post to power a header past Adrian.

Liverpool were on top for long stretches and Mohamed Salah restored their lead in the 72nd minute, pouncing on a headed clearance from Yerry Mina and drilling a drive past Pickford.