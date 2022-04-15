Veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic to quit Manchester United at end of season

London — Veteran Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic announced on Friday that he will end his five-year stay at Manchester United at the end of the season.
The 33-year-old, who was signed by Jose Mourinho from Chelsea for £40million in July 2017, revealed he had told interim manager Ralf Rangnick of his decision.
"After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United," he wrote on Instagram.
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick 'understands' disappointment as fans protest
Manchester United appoint consultants for Old Trafford redevelopment
Cristiano Ronaldo’s flaws are being exposed at Manchester United
Mother who claim’s Cristiano ’assaulted’ her son refuses to meet United star
Manchester United fans planning 'constant' protest against Glazers
Merseyside police investigate Ronaldo phone incident in United loss
"It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.
"I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my team-mates finish as strongly as possible."
Matic has made 17 Premier League appearances this season and was in the starting line-up in United's last match, which ended in a 1-0 defeat at Everton.
In all, he has made over 180 appearances in all competitions.
AFP