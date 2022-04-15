Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic to quit Manchester United at end of season

FILE - Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic in action. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP

FILE - Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic in action. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

London — Veteran Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic announced on Friday that he will end his five-year stay at Manchester United at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old, who was signed by Jose Mourinho from Chelsea for £40million in July 2017, revealed he had told interim manager Ralf Rangnick of his decision.

Story continues below Advertisment

"After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United," he wrote on Instagram.

More on this

"It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.

"I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my team-mates finish as strongly as possible."

Matic has made 17 Premier League appearances this season and was in the starting line-up in United's last match, which ended in a 1-0 defeat at Everton.

Story continues below Advertisment

In all, he has made over 180 appearances in all competitions.

Story continues below Advertisment

AFP

Related Topics:

Manchester UnitedSoccerEPL

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello