LONDON – Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has found out the hard way the consequences of being man-marked in the Premier League but despite the special attention afforded to him by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, he still put in a commanding performance.
No player has won more fouls in Europe's top five leagues than Grealish this season and the 24-year-old would have known what to expect after Spurs boss Jose Mourinho repeatedly branded him a "very important player" in the pre-match news conference.
A late Son Heung-min winner separated the two sides at Villa Park but Spurs had done everything they could and failed to prevent Grealish from stamping his authority on the game.
Grealish was fouled off the ball too, but he took the challenges in his stride and created five chances -- more than any player on the pitch.
Unflustered, he set about unlocking Spurs' fragile defence that has kept only one clean sheet away all season.