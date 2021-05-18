Wasteful Manchester United held to 1-1 home draw by Fulham

MANCHESTER – Manchester United were held to a 1-1 home draw by relegated Fulham in their penultimate Premier League match of the season after visiting defender Joe Bryan cancelled out a stunning Edinson Cavani opener on Tuesday.

Cavani netted with a sublime lob from 40 metres in the 15th minute to delight 10,000 home fans at Old Trafford who returned to the stadium for the first time in 14 months as the British government eased Covid-19 lockdown measures.

But United wasted a string of chances to add to their tally and were punished in the 76th minute as Bryan got on the end of Bobby De Cordova-Reid's cross and headed it past goalkeeper David De Gea at the far post.

Bruno Fernandes went close for United three times with long-range efforts after Cavani netted while Ademola Lookman and Fabio Carvalho missed gilt-edged chances at the other end before Bryan struck against the run of play.

The result left United second on 71 points from 37 games ahead of their final league match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, having stretched their winless run to three games.

Fulham, who are at home to Newcastle United in their final match, stayed 18th on 28 points as they picked up only their second point in the last nine league games.

