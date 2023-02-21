WATCH: Arsenal legend Ian Wright raves about Benni McCarthy's impact on Marcus Rashford

Johannesburg - South African football icon Benni McCarthy continues to keep mouths wagging as he recently received raving plaudits from Arsenal Legend Ian Wright for his impact on red-hot striker Marcus Rashford. McCarthy’s arrival at English football powerhouse Manchester United as an attacking coach has coincided with a great upturn in form, and in particular in the goalscoring department.

Wright, a prolific finisher in his day with over 185 goals for the Gunners revealed that the arrival of McCarthy at United is quite evident with the stunning form of their main man Rashford. “I think the acquisition of Benni McCarthy as a striker coach has helped him very much,” Wright said on BBC Sport.

About Benni, Rashford, Manchester United....- BBC Sport. @GasantAbarder @RobinAdamsZA @Smokey058 @_vanniekaap pic.twitter.com/GvyBeubVaC — Schmaikel (@schmaikel) February 20, 2023 “You hear Harry Maguire speak about how hard he (Rashford) has worked since his comeback (post World Cup) on things like his fitness and everything else but when you look at the movement in his latest goal, it was quite brilliant and that says to me that someone like Benni McCarthy is working very closely with him, he's improved no-end.” The 25-year-old England international has been in sensational form since his return from the World Cup in Qatar and has scored 13 goals since then to make it up to 24 for the season, prompting several Red Devils fans to label him the best player in the world at the moment.

McCarthy's impact has been evident for other United starts as Jason Sancho has enlisted the private services of the Bafana Bafana all-time top scorer. Sancho struggled for form and fitness during the first half of the season, with three goals in his first 14 games before injury in October.

He has looked a different beast upon his return to the side recently, scoring in the 2-2 draw with Leeds and also netting in last week's demolition of Leicester. McCarthy will hope Sancho will be able to get back to the kind of form that saw him raise the roof at Borussia Dortmund.