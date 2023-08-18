Independent Online
Friday, August 18, 2023

WATCH: Arsenal legend Theo Walcott announces retirement from football at 34

heo Walcott has announced his retirement from football

After leaving Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League, winger Theo Walcott has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

Published 40m ago

Share

Theo Walcott, one of the outstanding young English talents of his generation, announced Friday he has retired from professional football at the age of 34.

In an 18-year senior career the winger made more than 560 club appearances for Southampton, with whom he started and ended his career, Arsenal and Everton, scoring 129 goals.

He was controversially included in then England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson's squad for the 2006 World Cup without having played international football.

But he went on to become both the youngest player to represent England in a senior men's international and, at the age of 19, score a hat-trick for the national side.

In all, Walcott — whose career was blighted by injuries — scored eight goals in 47 appearances for England.

"The first moment I put my football boots on aged 10, was the start of a special journey for me," Walcott wrote on Instagram.

"The support shown to me throughout this time has been incredible in every way imaginable and I am truly grateful. I've shared the football pitch with so many incredible players and we have created so many unforgettable memories."

AFP

