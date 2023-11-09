WATCH: Bafana star Lyle Foster getting help for a mental health issue, reveals Vincent Kompany

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has revealed that star striker Lyle Foster has been struggling with a mental health issue. In a season that has been interrupted by injuries and suspension, the Bafana Bafana star has made a brilliant start to life in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Burnley striker Lyle Foster has been ruled out for an indefinite period because of a recurrence of a mental health issue. pic.twitter.com/MLskwflHUE — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 9, 2023 In seven league games for the newly-promoted club, Foster has found the back of the net three times, and has become an integral part in the Clarets’ bid for survival. In a video posted on Sky Sports News’ page on X, Kompany said the

“Lyle has been having issues with his mental well being and as a club we’ve very quickly and very naturally made the decision to fully support him, support his family and offer him access to all the expertise and clinical support that he needs,” said Kompany. “At the moment, we’re wishing him a speedy recovery and we’re wishing him to be in a better place by the time he’s ready to come back to us,” the Belgian said. Kompany went on to add that the Bafana Bafana star was open with the club, giving them time to act when he struggled.

Read the full statement from the club: On behalf of Lyle Foster and his family they have asked us to share with you an update on Lyle's illness. Recently, Lyle let us know that he continues to live with issues around his mental well-being and has reached out for help.

He is currently in the care of specialists - giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health. With the love and support of his family and everyone at Burnley Football Club we will do all we can to provide everything he needs to get better.

We ask for your understanding and respect Lyle's privacy around this matter and will not be making any more comment until further notice. One in four people in the UK experience a mental health problem each year. According to the PFA - over 75% of professional footballers have experienced some kind of mental health issue.