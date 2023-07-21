WATCH: ‘Chasing Arsenal down the street …’ Eddie Jones says fellow Aussie can bring Tottenham some joy

Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager, Australian Ange Postecoglou, has received a vote of confidence from Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones. Postecoglou was appointed in the off season as Antonio Conte’s replacement, and will be charged with getting the London club competitive again following a poor showing last term.

Eddie Jones says that Ange Postecoglou will create a hard working environment at Tottenham pic.twitter.com/o0ChW7LJOO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 21, 2023 And, who better to hype up Spurs’ new man in charge than Jones, who has been given a similar job in trying to make Australian rugby great again. “An Australian coaching one of the biggest Premier League teams is a great achievement. But he’s an accomplished coach, very hard... he’s got that humility about him. So it’ll be interesting to see what sort of job he does there,” Jones said about his fellow Aussie in a video posted on Twitter by Football Daily..

“He’s very clear with what he wants from his players and his staff. He speaks in a very clear and consice way, doesn’t waste words and creates an environment where players want to work hard for him,” Jones continued to wax lyrical. Jones added he had no doubt Postecoglou would thrive in his new role, provided the club spend money wisely in order to keep up with the likes of the Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. And, in what must have been music to Spurs’ fans ears, Jones said: “... I’m sure he’ll be really successful. He’ll be chasing Arsenal down the street.”