WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring their first goal in their Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday evening. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Manchester — Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ronaldo put United ahead in the 12th minute with a spectacular long-range blast from over 20 metres out but a Harry Kane penalty brought Spurs level in the 35th minute.

Three minutes later though, the 37-year-old had restored United's advantage, slotting home after Jadon Sancho had broken the offside trap and set up the Portuguese forward with a low cross.

Spurs restored parity in the 72nd minute with an own goal from United captain Harry Maguire who slid in a low cross from Sergio Reguilon.

But Ronaldo, who had twice tested Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris after the break, settled the contest with a header from an Alex Telles corner nine minutes from the end.

The result moves United two points above Arsenal and back into fourth place, although the Gunners have four games in hand starting with Sunday's home match against Leicester City.

Reuters

