WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2

Manchester — Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday. Ronaldo put United ahead in the 12th minute with a spectacular long-range blast from over 20 metres out but a Harry Kane penalty brought Spurs level in the 35th minute.

Three minutes later though, the 37-year-old had restored United's advantage, slotting home after Jadon Sancho had broken the offside trap and set up the Portuguese forward with a low cross. Spurs restored parity in the 72nd minute with an own goal from United captain Harry Maguire who slid in a low cross from Sergio Reguilon. But Ronaldo, who had twice tested Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris after the break, settled the contest with a header from an Alex Telles corner nine minutes from the end.