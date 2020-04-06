WATCH: England boss Southgate takes 30% wage cut as FA revenue hit

LONDON - England manager Gareth Southgate has agreed a 30% wage reduction according to British media reports after the FA's CEO Mark Bullingham said on Monday that its highest earners would take significant pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic has brought English football to a standstill and Bullingham said the lack of international matches and FA Cup games will cost the country's soccer governing body around £100 million.

"In the spirit of those on higher salaries taking the greater responsibility, the senior management team have agreed to cut their pay by 15%, with the highest earners in the organisation agreeing to reduce their pay by up to 30%," Bullingham said in a statement on the FA website.

"We are proposing that all employees earning £50 000 or more per annum will take a temporary pay reduction of 7.5%," he said, adding that the FA could lose more than £150 million in revenue if the situation does not stabilise soon.

"We're also looking into what options are available to us through the government's furlough scheme as a contingency plan while we continue to plan for the return of football, once it is safe to do so."