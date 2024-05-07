Former England striker Michael Owen has called for Erik ten Hag to be sacked during a passionate post-match rant following Manchester United’s 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Crystal Palace. United have one win in their last seven outings in the Premier League, and have slipped down to eighth position in the league, outside of the European places. They are also in danger of recording their worst ever finish.

Manchester United have never failed to finish in the top seven in the Premier League era and must do so or beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final to qualify for Europe. According to AFP, the Dutchman's future is in doubt with structural change ongoing at Old Trafford since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe bought a minority stake and took sporting control of the club earlier this year.

Michael Owen launches into a total evisceration of Manchester United and it's an all-timer 😳



On Erik ten Hag. Their upcoming fixtures. What happens next. It's must listen.



Watch 📲 https://t.co/WSfBRMyET1 pic.twitter.com/JYDgA2Utq2 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) May 6, 2024 Ten Hag believes he is still the man to take United forward, but Owen believes assistant manager Steve McClaren must take over the team until the end of season before appointing a different manager. “I’ve said it for a long time that Ten Hag is not the right man for this job, I’ve been saying it for ages and ages,’ said Owen during his rant on television.

“He cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season. “I almost wonder now ... they’ve got a cup final and they’ve got a few important games that could mean European football next year or not.

“At some point you have got to make a decision ... They are going to get absolutely hammered by Manchester City, annihilated. In fact Arsenal will smash them to bit at Old Trafford. “Newcastle will probably beat and I wound’t even fancy them going to Brighton. They might not get anything out of the rest of the season playing like that.”