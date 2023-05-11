WATCH: Ian Wright would have loved to have Benni McCarthy at Arsenal

Durban - Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer Benni McCarthy continues to make waves in England with yet another legend singing his praises. The 45-year-old Capetonian secured a dream move to his beloved Manchester United at the beginning of the season, joining the club’s coaching staff as an attacking coach.

McCarthy, who scored over 50 goals in the colours of Blackburn Rovers during his time in the Premier League has made an immediate impact at the Red Devils. One of McCarthy’s biggest fans both as a player and now as a coach is Arsenal’s second all-time goalscorer Ian Wright, who has urged fans of the beautiful game to not ignore the work McCarthy has done at United. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SuperSport (@supersporttv) Wright, who scored 185 goals for the Gunners, believes McCarthy’s arrival can be closely linked to the return to form of England international Marcus Rashford this season.

“People don't realise that Benni (has made an impact). Marcus Rashford is having the best season of his career. Benni is there, doing work. Don't sleep (on his work),” he told SuperSport TV. “Every time I go to Old Trafford, I always say welcome to Benni because he is doing good work undercover and I'm happy for him. “Wrighty” also jokingly revealed that he advised his beloved Arsenal to sign McCarthy when he departed the club, but the Gunners went a different route and secured the services of a French legend.