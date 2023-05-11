Independent Online
Thursday, May 11, 2023

WATCH: Ian Wright would have loved to have Benni McCarthy at Arsenal

Benni McCarthy continues to garner praise from all quarters after his impact at Manchester United. Picture: Manchester United

Published 3h ago

Durban - Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer Benni McCarthy continues to make waves in England with yet another legend singing his praises.

The 45-year-old Capetonian secured a dream move to his beloved Manchester United at the beginning of the season, joining the club’s coaching staff as an attacking coach.

McCarthy, who scored over 50 goals in the colours of Blackburn Rovers during his time in the Premier League has made an immediate impact at the Red Devils.

One of McCarthy’s biggest fans both as a player and now as a coach is Arsenal’s second all-time goalscorer Ian Wright, who has urged fans of the beautiful game to not ignore the work McCarthy has done at United.

Wright, who scored 185 goals for the Gunners, believes McCarthy’s arrival can be closely linked to the return to form of England international Marcus Rashford this season.

“People don't realise that Benni (has made an impact). Marcus Rashford is having the best season of his career. Benni is there, doing work. Don't sleep (on his work),” he told SuperSport TV.

“Every time I go to Old Trafford, I always say welcome to Benni because he is doing good work undercover and I'm happy for him.

“Wrighty” also jokingly revealed that he advised his beloved Arsenal to sign McCarthy when he departed the club, but the Gunners went a different route and secured the services of a French legend.

“I remember when I was leaving Arsenal, I told them to go get Benni, but they didn't and got Thierry Henry instead.”

@SmisoMsomi

