WATCH: I'm sick to death of this goalkeeper, says Roy Keane as he lays into David de Gea

CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane tore into Harry Maguire and David de Gea after the pair were at fault for Tottenham Hotspur’s opener during their Premier League game on Friday.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot late into the second half to level the game at 1-1 as the clubs resumed their top-flight campaign after a three-month hiatus due to the spread of the coronavirus that has affected sport around the globe.

For Tottenham’s opener, Maguire was unable to stop Steven Bergwijn running past him, and the Dutchman’s shot was too powerful for Spaniard De Gea.

“I’m shocked, I’m shocked at that goal. I’m fuming watching this game of football,” Keane said on Sky Sports after the game.

“I can’t believe [Luke] Shaw heading the ball up in the air and then running forward. I’m staggered by Maguire, staggered an international player can just get done like this. And I’m sick to death of this goalkeeper.