WATCH: Jesse Lingard to Arsenal? Forget it, says Rio Ferdinand

CAPE TOWN – Rio Ferdinand believes Jesse Lingard will opt to join West Ham United instead of Arsenal when Manchester United decide to sell him at the end of the season. Lingard has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates ever since joining West Ham on loan from United, where he has scored eight goals in nine games, and earned himself a recall to the England squad. Ferdinand believes the 28-year-old won’t be accepted by Arsenal fans due to his history with the club, having scored a number of goals at the Emirates for Manchester United, and referring to their stadium as a “dance floor”. ALSO READ: Jesse Lingard double fires West Ham back into top four “Yeah but you know what they [Arsenal fans] wouldn’t have him there,” Ferdinand said during a chat on his YouTube page.

“The way he moonwalked off that pitch once, they wouldn’t have it. The fans would rip the place apart. He disrespected the Emirates in a way that hadn’t been seen.

“Listen West Ham will have a fight to get him by the way because I think other teams are going to be like: ‘Listen, we want him!’

ALSO READ: Lingard and West Ham proving perfect match as top-four finish beckons

“He’s not going to go to Arsenal over West Ham, obviously but there will be other teams. He ain’t going nowhere near Arsenal.”

According to reports, the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are also said to be interested in signing the Manchester United star.

IOL Sport