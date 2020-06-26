WATCH: Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool players celebrate title with '90s jams
CAPE TOWN - The party went on long into the night as Liverpool celebrated their first Premier League win and first English top-flight title for 30 years.
But nobody celebrated harder than the players and their charismatic coach, Jurgen Klopp, who were filmed jamming to '90s party hits following Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City, which helped the Reds secure their title.
Klopp and his charges have been widely praised for an amazing campaign. They have only failed to win on three occasions so far this season, as they clinched the league title with seven matches to spare.
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said he was happy to be proved wrong after writing in a 2017 column that he was not convinced Klopp had the ability to win the title.
I only came down for breakfast.!!! @LFC pic.twitter.com/uJbbj9acFU— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 26, 2020
"Klopp arrived at Anfield saying he wanted to turn doubters into believers. I was one of those who had given up hope," Carragher wrote in The Telegraph. "It gives me the greatest pleasure to admit these words now look misjudged. In my defence ... no one took me to task for the remarks at the time."
Hahahahah go on Jurgen pic.twitter.com/JCrUklxo4T— Regan* (@regan_lowey) June 26, 2020
On Thursday the German and his players let off some steam and celebrated their title with a party with some impressive dance moves. Almost as impressive as their play on the field ... almost.
IOL Sport