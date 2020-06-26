WATCH: Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool players celebrate title with '90s jams





But nobody celebrated harder than the players and their charismatic coach, Jurgen Klopp, who were filmed jamming to '90s party hits following Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City, which helped the Reds secure their title.





Klopp and his charges have been widely praised for an amazing campaign. They have only failed to win on three occasions so far this season, as they clinched the league title with seven matches to spare.

CAPE TOWN - The party went on long into the night as Liverpool celebrated their first Premier League win and first English top-flight title for 30 years.