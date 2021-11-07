WATCH: Manchester United lack winner’s mentality, says world champ Tyson Fury

Cape Town – Manchester United fan and two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has laid into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a toothless performance in Saturday’s Manchester Derby. Solskjaer’s men offered no resistance against City, who cruised to an easy 2-0 win despite not getting out of second gear during the whole 90 minutes of football.

After the game, an angry Fury took to Instagram to make his feelings known by saying: “After today's defeat from City, it's fair to say that United are taking a worse beating than Deontay Wilder took in all of his fights versus me. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) “We're absolutely getting smashed out there, and I think partly it's because the players – no disrespect to any of you – it doesn't seem to me like you're digging deep to try and win these games.

“It seems to me that you're happy to get through them and whatever happens, happens.” During his last fight with Wilder, Fury retained his world title after being knocked down by the big-hitting American, and feels that United don’t have the will to get up after being knocked down. “When I fought Wilder and I was on the floor, and any other man I've ever fought, I never ever believed I was going to lose the fight. I always believed I'd come back and win.