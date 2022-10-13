WATCH: Manchester United legend Roy Keane names Mzansi in his top three holiday destinations

Johannesburg - Manchester United legend Roy Keane has shone the spotlight on the beauty of South African shores as he named the country in his top three holiday destinations. The former Republic of Ireland international set incredible standards with his undoubted desire, performance and unrelenting demands for excellence both at club and international level.

Keane, a crude character of note, became United's captain in 1997 and it was a position he carried out with distinction and attained huge success in until his distasteful departure from Old Trafford eight years later. The 51-year-old, now an analyst and pundit on numerous football shows, remains one of the most hardcore and unequivocal personalities. It comes as no surprise that a man like him would value what he described as a "peaceful and spiritual experience" in SA.

Roy Keane named South Africa in his top 3 holiday destinations 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



🗣️ "𝗣![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗰![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗳![CDATA[]]>𝘂![CDATA[]]>𝗹 𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝗱 𝘀![CDATA[]]>𝗽![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝘂![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗹"✨ pic.twitter.com/BF9zu5r8CI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 10, 2022 It also comes as no surprise, considering his temperament, that when asked what animal he felt closest to during his visit, he picked out the king of the jungle in the lion. He was a powerful driver for any team's ambitions on the pitch as he led United to a host of prestigious trophies, the most notable, one of English football’s greatest ever seasons as they secured the treble in 1998-99 as they won the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

Keane and a star-studded United team will go down in history as one of the best British football sides ever, with no team able to replicate their exploits of 99. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport