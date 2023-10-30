Manchester - Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes should be stripped of his captaincy according to former player Roy Keane , who blasted the Portuguese international after the squad's 3-0 loss to Manchester City in Sunday's derby at Old Trafford.

"What I saw today, I would take the captaincy off Fernandes. He is not captain material," Keane said on Sky Sports. "He's whinging, he's moaning.

"I would start with that because the manager can control that. He is the opposite to what I would want as a captain."

Keane, a former United captain, echoed Gary Neville's thoughts on Fernandes after the side's 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool last season, their heaviest loss since 1931.