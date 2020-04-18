WATCH: Missing the English Premier League? Watch this!

Every week he commentates on the blockbuster fixtures but since the league has been postponed since the coronavirus pandemic fans have missed his colorful, scene setting commentating.

It has been a long six weeks since the last time fans we able to enjoy an EPL game but their is still no confirmation when the league will return. To the delight of many English Premier League fans they got to hear the voice of Peter Drury, one of the most iconic voices of football.





The most recent reports suggest that it may only get under way in early June however teams have made it clear they want to finish the season.



Many of you asked to hear from Peter so here he is. pic.twitter.com/h5YWVhVKMv — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) April 17, 2020

Drury isn't on social media but his co-commentator Jim Beglin used his own Twitter account to share a video of him and how he is coping without football during Covid-19.





"Jim tells me via his Twitter feed some of you have been kind enough to ask after me during this horrible coronavirus, lockdown and the absence therefore of football around the world and from out point of view specifically the Premier League. Football to me at the moment doesn't feel very important. I feel immense pain and sorrow for the millions of people around the world for whom this time is horrendous."





He said he is one the more fortunate individuals during this time.





"You've been kind enough to ask about me and I have to tell you that I am one of the very, very lucky ones, I am surrounded by my family, I have my health. As you can see by my horribly sweaty face, I have forgotten both how to shave and I struggle with my daily exercise and but I am just back from that and all is well."





Drury went on to talk about, it being a Friday he would have been preparing for the weekend fixtures he would be working on. The last game he was supposed to commentate was Leicester versus Watford but Covid-19 had the final say.





He has urged football fans around the world to adhere to the rules set by their governments to assist helping the spread of the virus.





"Thanks again for your very good wishes and please do whatever your government is telling you to do, be sensible and look after the people you love around you and let us hope between us that before too very long someone will kick a ball on our behalf and we can join together in what we love, the wonderful word of football."





