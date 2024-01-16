Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted on Tuesday he is "concerned" about the club's alleged breaches of financial rules. The Premier League issued a statement on Monday which said Forest and Everton admitted they had breached profitability and sustainability rules after incurring losses above the permitted threshold for the period up to the 2022-23 season.

Everton had already been docked 10 points earlier this season for financial misconduct in the biggest points sanction in Premier League history. Both Forest and Everton have 14 days to respond before a hearing by an independent commission that must conclude within 12 weeks.

With Forest just four points above the bottom three, a points penalty would be damaging to their bid to avoid relegation. Nuno acknowledged Forest face an anxious wait to discover their fate as he tries to focus on Wednesday's FA Cup third round replay at third tier Blackpool. "We are all concerned at the club, but me as a coach there's nothing I have to think of, or to deal with that," Nuno told reporters.

"My job is clear, to prepare the team. We have a match tomorrow and that's what we are focused on." Nuno, who replaced the sacked Steve Cooper as Forest boss on December 20, did not confirm whether he knew the club would be facing action from the Premier League before taking on the job. "All the meetings and conversations we had were private," he said. "I understand that this is the news, but at the same time it's not my concern.

"I have to focus and wait. Everyone has to wait on the decision to come. And when the decision comes we are here to deal with that. "My job is to work, work, work. After work I work even more. This is what I am thinking about."

Nuno has told his players to concentrate on the Blackpool tie as the former Tottenham boss insisted the alleged breaches did not affect his plans to strengthen his squad in the transfer window. "It doesn't change anything. We have to continue our work. The balance of the squad is important and we have to organise the squad," he said. "The idea is to improve. It's not easy, especially in this window, but we are working on that. Trying to find the best way for the squad to go through the rest of the season. We are working every day on that."