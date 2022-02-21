WATCH: SIIIUUU! — Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates reaching 400 million Instagram followers

Ronaldo, who is the most followed person in the world on the social network, posted a video on his page to thank his followers on helping him reach the milestone.

Cape Town — Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person in the world on Monday to reach 400 million followers on Instagram.

“Wow! 400 million. What a number. Now I can say ’SSSIIIUUUU!’,” the 37-year-old said in his video.

“This is fantastic. What a moment for me. Without you this wouldn’t be possible. So, from the bottom of my heart, I have to say thank you. Keep going like that. I will share my life with you... because you deserve it. Thank you very much,” he said.

Ronaldo, who has been struggling for form recently, broke his goal duck when he scored and played a leading role in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

After the clash, it was reported he would be named as the club’s new captain, replacing the underfire Harry Maguire. The reports, however, were denied by both Magure and Ronaldo, and even interim manager Ralf Rangnick.