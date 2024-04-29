Brazilian defender Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea at the end of the season after a "dream" four-year spell at Stamford Bridge. Silva announced his farewell on Monday in an emotional video message on Chelsea's website.

The 39-year-old centre-back arrived at the Premier League club on a free transfer in August 2020 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He has made 151 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, winning the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Four years, countless memories.



A message from Thiago Silva… pic.twitter.com/f2YbB4GMXY — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 29, 2024 "Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too," Silva said during a tearful goodbye speech. "My sons play for Chelsea so it's a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

"I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end." Silva was a popular figure among Chelsea fans after making an immediate impact in their 2020-21 Champions League-winning campaign, which climaxed with victory over Manchester City in the final in Porto. The fond feelings are clearly mutual as Silva saluted the fanbase and revealed his intention to return to Chelsea in a different capacity in the future.

"It's an indescribable love. I can only say thank you," he said. "Definitely a dream. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I could achieve such great things and win one of the best professional titles, the Champions League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world. "Goodbyes are for those that leave and don't come back. I intend on coming back one day. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here."

Capped 113 times by Brazil, Silva has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

But the former AC Milan star suffered a groin problem in Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday, raising the possibility that he has made his last appearance in the blue shirt. Mauricio Pochettino's side have five games left this season as they look to salvage a disappointing season by securing European qualification. Chelsea, languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, lost in the FA Cup semi-finals to Manchester City recently and were beaten by Liverpool in the League Cup final in February.