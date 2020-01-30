WATCH: We don't feel anything is done' - Klopp on Liverpool's huge lead









Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says his club's fans can sing whatever they want about winning the Premier League title as the German refuses to lose focus on Saturday's game with Southampton at Anfield. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP Photo LONDON – Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says his club's fans can sing whatever they want about winning the Premier League title as the German refuses to lose focus on Saturday's game with Southampton at Anfield. The runaway league leaders extended their gap at the top to 19 points with a 2-0 win at West Ham on Wednesday and Klopp left the field hearing fans chant "we're going to win the league!" That could be extended to 22 points as second-placed current champions Manchester City play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Liverpool are now unbeaten on 70 points and a further 24 from the remaining 14 games would see them as champions, but Klopp will only acknowledge the feat when it is achieved. "Singing it doesn't mean you are it," said Klopp when asked about the fan's anticipation of capturing a first league title in 30 years.

"Yes we have 70 points, an incredible number, but so many things can happen. We don't feel as though anything is done, I promise you. We take a deep breath and then Saturday it's Southampton.

"Southampton are in fantastic shape and have had a week to prepare so we will have to be ready for the next challenge."

In Sunday's clash with Spurs, City manager Pep Guardiola says he is expecting a very fast-paced, high intensity game.

"Son (Heung-Min) and Lucas Moura are incredible fast," said Guardiola. "I want to send a message to my players and that will be attack, attack, attack. All the players have the mentality to attack and be creative."

Frank Lampard's Chelsea sit fourth in the Champions League qualification places with 40 points, six ahead of Manchester United.

They play third-place Leicester City, who have 48 points, in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off and Lampard is keen for them to chase Leicester's third spot down.

"We'll push on every front," said Lampard.

"The position we're in, we need to push on all levels and I like to have a standard where we just have to try to play to win."

There will also be some key battles at the bottom end with Aston Villa travelling to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth sit 18th on 23 points with Villa two places above on 25.

A win for Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, depending on other results from their relegation rivals, would see them out of the three-team drop zone.

Nabil Bentaleb could play his first league game for Newcastle after signing on loan from Schalke, but he warns bottom side Norwich City are 'dangerous.'

"Norwich play good football even though they are bottom of the league," said Bentaleb. "We must be at our best and fight for the points. We know, deep down, we have the quality ourselves to beat any team in this league."

Relegation candidates Watford host Everton, Crystal Palace play Sheffield United and Brighton travel to West Ham also on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Nuno Espirito Santos' side are seventh on 34 points chasing a European spot and defender Leander Dendoncker says confidence is high.

"We believe we can go there and get a result, that's what we do every game, and we will try to do it again," said the Belgian.

In Sunday's other kick-off, Burnley host Arsenal at Turf Moor.

dpa