Watford have sacked manager Javi Gracia. Photo: Scott Heppell/Reuters

LONDON – Watford Football Club have sacked head coach Javi Gracia, and immediately replaced him with Quique Sánchez Flores the Premier League club said in a statement on Saturday. The club have had a difficult start to the new Premier League season, and are currently bottom of the table with one point from their first four games. That point was picked up in their last match in the league at St James' Park against Newcastle United.

Gracia joined in January 2018 after the sacking of Marco Silva, now Everton boss.

Chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said: "Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements.

"Javi Gracia’s staff will also be leaving the club, ahead of the imminent appointment of a new coaching team.

"Everyone at the Hornets wishes Javi and his staff all the very best for the future, and they will always be welcome visitors in the future at Vicarage Road."

Reuters