WATFORD – Watford sacked manager Quique Sanchez Flores on Sunday less than three months into his reign following a poor run of results in which the club won only one of their 10 league matches with the Spaniard in charge, the Premier League club said.
Flores, who was reappointed in September for a second spell in charge, is the second manager to be sacked by the club this season after they let go of Javi Gracia four games into the campaign.
"With regret, Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Quique Sanchez Flores," the club, who are bottom of the standings with eight points from 14 games, said in a statement.
The club have not announced a replacement but British media reported that former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was a candidate.
Flores was previously in charge of the club during the 2015-16 season, after which he was surprisingly sacked. He took over from Gracia after his fellow Spaniard won only one point in the first four matches of the season.