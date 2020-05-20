Watford's Mariappa says he is one of six positive coronavirus tests

LONDON – Watford defender Adrian Mariappa said on Wednesday he is one of three players at the Premier League club to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the weekend. The 33-year-old, who said he was not suffering any symptoms, is one of six people at three clubs who tested positive in tests conducted on Sunday and Monday. "It was a big surprise because I haven't really left the house," Mariappa, 33, told the Daily Telegraph newspaper. "It's quite scary how you can feel absolutely fine and not really have left the house, and yet still get the virus. "If it wasn't for the fact I had gone back to training and had this test, then I'd never have found out that I had the virus and I would just be getting on with things as normal. That's obviously quite a strange thought."

Mariappa will now self-isolate for seven days, according to regulations.

Premiere League club Burnley said on Tuesday that assistant manager Ian Woan had also tested positive.

The positive tests came as players and staff at all 20 Premier League clubs are being tested. During this time, each team allows players to train in small groups under strict social-distancing guidelines.

Manchester United players returned to training on Wednesday, while leaders Liverpool were among those back in action on Tuesday.

A total of 748 players were tested on Sunday and Monday while some clubs will receive their test results on Saturday.

The Premier League, which had tentatively been targeting June 12 as a date for the restart, has nine rounds of matches - 92 in all - to go to complete the season.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top with nine games to go, chasing their first top-flight title since 1990.

