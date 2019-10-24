Danny Welbeck with be out for months with a hamstring injury. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

Watford striker Danny Welbeck will be sidelined for months after suffering a hamstring injury in their 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur last week, manager Quique Sanchez Flores said on Thursday. Welbeck was forced to come off in the first minute of Spurs the game and the 28-year-old, who recently returned from an ankle injury, is set for another long spell on the treatment table.

"It's bad news about Danny Welbeck, we need to check a little bit more and that will happen in the next weeks. I think it's a hard injury but we need to wait a little bit," Flores said.

"It is a hamstring injury. I have no idea how long he will be out, but it's for a long time. It will be months rather than weeks.

"It was not a risk (to play Welbeck) because when we were talking about taking care, we were talking about his ankle. This injury was his muscle, so it was completely different."