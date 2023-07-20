Wayne Rooney tells Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United

DC United head coach Wayne Rooney has advised Harry Maguire and disgraced Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United. Rooney, who spent 13 years at United where he is the record goalscorer, was speaking in an interview with The Athletic.

“That shows the manager really doesn’t believe in him. It leaves Harry in a position where he has to think on what he does moving forward... The best thing now is probably for him to move." Bruno Fernandes, who was given the responsibility to lead the team in Maguire’s absence last season is the favourite to take over the captaincy on a full-time basis. On Greenwood, Rooney supported the notion that his reinstatement within the team would hurt the club’s image.

“For Mason, it’s a bad position to be in because I’m sure he just wants to play football. “But for the club, its image and ensuring they make the right decisions, it’s almost a catch 22. I think the best thing for Mason now is to get out of the club and go and develop somewhere else.”