Arsenal's Bernd Leno. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has revealed that the club’s players were confused under sacked manager Unai Emery and has been impressed with how Mikel Arteta has rebuilt team spirit. The Gunners started the season on a poor note, which culminated in Emery being relieved of his duties and replaced by former midfielder Emery, who had been Pep Guardiola’s number two at league champions Manchester City.

Now the club’s German goalkeeper has revealed what it was like playing under the spaniard, saying, according to Metro.co.uk “It was a bit confusing. Everyone was doing different things.

“We were not a team. Not in the dressing room, not on the pitch, and you could see that,” said the 27-year-old former Leverkusen stopper.

“I think with Mikel, it changed completely, you can see. From the first day he came he was not talking too much about tactics.