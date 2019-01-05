Liverpool suffrered their first league defeat of the season to Manchester City. Photo: Jon Super/AP Photo

Jordon Henderson insists Liverpool’s first defeat of the season won’t lead to a collapse.

Five years ago a 2-0 defeat by Chelsea in the final weeks was followed by a calamitous 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace in the penultimate game of the season. Many critics believe Liverpool will wobble again now that Manchester City are within touching distance, but Henderson said: ‘There is no need to get carried away. All season we have taken it game by game and we’ll do that again. It is normal to be disappointed by a defeat. Now it is about reaction and I am sure the lads will react in the right way. Why would you lose confidence after a game like that? It could have been different. In terms of the result, we are disappointed.

‘We were beaten by a very good City team but there were still moments where we could have scored one or two more. We just have to accept the defeat.

‘We created chances – a big one in the first half and a few in the second – and things could have been different with a little bit of luck. We have to react in the next game. I am confident we can bounce back.

‘Unfortunately we got done with the second goal but overall, we must keep our heads high. I felt second half we stayed in the game and there were periods we were keeping it around their box, but City are a good side and they are always going to create chances.

‘With a little bit of luck it could have been different but we will keep going.’

Daily Mail