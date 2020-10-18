West Ham hit back to draw 3-3 at Spurs on Bale's return

LONDON – Gareth Bale made his first appearance for Tottenham Hotspur for more than seven years but his return was overshadowed as West Ham United scored three times late on to earn a 3-3 draw.

With Bale on the substitutes bench, Tottenham started in sensational fashion as Son Heung-min scored inside a minute and Harry Kane scored twice as the hosts led 3-0 after 16 minutes .

Welshman Bale, on loan from Real Madrid, came off the bench in the 71st minute, but instead of a glorious introduction, West Ham ripped up the script with a stupendous fight back.

Fabian Balbuena's 82nd minute header and Davinson Sanchez's own goal gave West Ham hope. Bale almost scored his side's fourth but West Ham's Manuel Lanzini struck a wonder-goal deep in stoppage time to earn his side an unlikely point.

Reuters