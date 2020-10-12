West Ham sign Watford defender Dawson on loan

LONDON - West Ham United have signed Watford centre back Craig Dawson on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Dawson, who spent the majority of his career at West Bromwich Albion before moving to Watford in 2019, has made over 180 appearances in the top flight.

"I'm delighted to welcome Craig to the club. He's a fantastic professional with proven quality and experience in the Premier League," West Ham boss David Moyes said of the 30-year-old.

"It's no secret that we've been trying to add more quality to the squad in defensive positions, not only for the longer-term but also to ensure we are well protected right now.

"The opportunity bring in Craig on loan was an addition that will make the group stronger through this period."