LONDON – West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski may require surgery on a torn hip muscle and will be sidelined for at least three months, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Thursday.
Fabianski, 34, sustained the injury while taking a goal kick in the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth last weekend, forcing Pellegrini to substitute him for close-season recruit Roberto Jimenez who made his Premier League debut.
“The staff will decide probably today or tomorrow whether he (Fabianski) will have surgery on his muscle or he will recover without surgery,” Pellegrini told a news conference ahead of Saturday's London derby against Crystal Palace.
“But I think in both cases, less than three months will be difficult for Lukasz to return.”
Fabianski kept three consecutive clean sheets to help West Ham move up to fifth in the standings but Pellegrini said he would not consider signing a free agent as cover for the Poland international.