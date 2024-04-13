Who will win the English Premier League? IOL Writers predict

Arsenal, Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City have presented fans of the English Premier League with an exciting three way race for the title. Who will lift the trophy high to the skies on May 19, 2024? Arsenal and Liverpool are currently tied on 71 points, while Pep Guardiola's team is third, with 70 points.

All three teams are also still in contention in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League respectively. Incidentally, none of them won in Europe this week. IOL Sport journalists have made their predictions in the exciting race for the title with seven games left to play. Two teams that will definitely have a hand to play in determining the title race are Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But more so Spurs, the North London club is set to face all three teams in the final stretch, and it is hard to imagine that Spurs will lose all three games. One, two or maybe all three teams vying for the title, could potentially drop points at or against Spurs. Wolves are safe from relegation, but they too could still pose trouble for the title contenders.

Who will win the Premier League? John Goliath Manchester City Michael Sherman Liverpool Lunga Biyela Manchester City Mthobisi Nozulela Manchester City Sihle Mlambo Arsenal Three of our IOL writers believe Guardiola will clinch, while one believe’s Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp will get his dream goodbye gift and just one thinks Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal could win their first title in 20 years. Michael Sherman - Liverpool to win it It feels like it’s written in the stars that Liverpool will win the league. It will be outgoing coach Jurgen Klopp’s last shot at glory, and he could reclaim the title he won for the club after a 30-year Premier League drought for The Reds. Tied with Arsenal on points, Liverpool will need The Gunners to slip up somewhere though. John Goliath - Man City for the win As a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, I hope to see Arsenal bottle it again. But the Gunners are arguably the best team in the Premier League at the moment, scoring for fun while being defensively solid with William Saliba and Gabriel combining well at the back.

However, this is the time of the season when City moves into another gear. They just have that winning mentality and their big players tend to perform when it really matters. Lunga Biyela - Man City will be champions again The heart wants Arsenal — anyone but Liverpool and City — to win it, but the head says Manchester City. We’ve seen Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City do it countless times before from this position, and this season should be no different. Arsenal still have to go to Tottenham and Manchester United. Are they mature enough to get the job done there? We’ll have to see.

They’re a more mature team than they were last season, but it’s going to be a tough ask to go there and pick up six points, and we’re at a point in the season where any points dropped could prove costly. As far as that other team from Merseyside are concerned, injuries and arrogance will be their downfall. Mthobisi Nozulela - Man City Some teams just know how to get the job done and Manchester City is one of those teams. Even though the Pep Guardiola-led side currently occupies the 3rd position on the log, I believe they will emerge as eventual winners this season. They have got a Phil Foden who is peaking at the right time and most importantly a coach who knows how to bring out the best in his team. Sihle Mlambo - Arsenal to take it It has been 20 years since that magical Invisibles side which featured the likes of Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Kolo Toure and co, won the title for Arsenal.

This current generation are no Invisibles, they have already lost four times, but there is a sheer determination and consistency about their game which has one believing Arteta can stop the Pep’s bulldozing City side. Their recent scoreless draw at the Etihad recently could be significant and was a huge mental victory for The Gunners. With seven games to go, I do expect Arsenal to drop points, maybe at Spurs or at Aston Villa this weekend, but that will be the only slip up from Arteta’s side.