Chelsea's Jorginho, Tammy Abraham, and Willian celebrate their side's first goal during their English Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP LONDON – Second-half goals from Jorginho with a penalty and Willian's deflected shot earned Frank Lampard's Chelsea a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, their first home Premier League win of the season. Jorginho slotted the penalty into the bottom corner after Brighton defender Adam Webster had miscontrolled the ball and brought down Mason Mount as the young Chelsea midfielder rushed in to take advantage. Willian hit home after a crossfield ball from substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 76th minute. Goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who had held Chelsea at bay for most of the game, was wrongfooted by a deflection off Dan Burn. Chelsea had 17 attempts on goal in the first half alone but were unable to turn their pressure and high tempo possession into goals. Mount hit the post from a free kick and Ryan made two fine close-in saves from Ross Barkley and Pedro. Willian, Marcos Alonso and Tammy Abraham also fired wide from good positions.

Brighton were forced to attack after the penalty but failed to make their few chances count. Steven Alzate had a shot deflected wide and Burn headed down a corner that bounced high and hit the crossbar in the 73rd minute.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Harry Kane's eighth goal in six Premier League games against Southampton steered 10-man Tottenham Hotspur to an unlikely 2-1 victory after errors from his team mates.

Kane scored with a low shot from inside the area in the 43rd minute to restore Spurs' lead after keeper Hugo Lloris had gifted Southampton an equaliser.

The Frenchman took far too long to clear a backpass and then wildly miskicked to allow the onrushing Danny Ings to bundle the ball over the line and cancel out Tanguy Ndombele's 24th-minute Spurs opener.

Lloris's howler came soon after Serge Aurier's 31st-minute dismissal for collecting two quick yellow cards, the second a soft pull-back on Ryan Bertrand when in no obvious danger.

After the break, Southampton pushed hard to make the most of their numerical advantage but Lloris atoned for his earlier error with two superb saves from James Ward-Prowse and Maya Yoshida.

With Nathan Redmond also shooting over the bar and Ings failing to get on the end of a close-range chance, Southampton continued to put pressure on Spurs but the London side, who moved into fourth, remained dangerous on the break and Kane almost grabbed his second goal late on.

"I was really upset with myself, but I think it's more about how you respond and I'm really pleased with my performance in the second half."



Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Watford 2-0 to claim their first win of the Premier League season thanks to a first-half strike by Matt Doherty and an own goal from Daryl Janmaat at Molineux.

Wolves started the day second-bottom of the table but defender Doherty began the process of lifting them out of the relegation places with his second goal of the season in the 18th minute, a simple tap-in from Pedro Neto's pass.

Doherty was also involved in his side's second on the hour mark, chipping a cross to Morgan Gibbs-White, who had only just come on, and his flick-on was headed into his own net by Janmaat.

Hammered 8-0 by Manchester City last week, Watford had their chances to claw their way back into the game, but Wolves keeper Rui Patricio was in superb form as he kept a clean sheet.

Andre Gray provided an injection of pace and energy off the bench for Watford in a 20-minute cameo but Wolves defended deep to snuff out their attacking threat.

The defeat left Watford bottom of the table on two points ahead of the visit of Sheffield United next Saturday while Wolves, who climbed to 13th place, face a daunting trip to champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Crystal Palace also picked up three points when they beat Norwich City at Selhurst Park. Aston Villa and Burnley played to a two-all draw, as did Bournemouth and West Ham United.

