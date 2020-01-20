LIVERPOOL – Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford faces a lengthy lay off after his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Sunday he had suffered a stress fracture.
"He’s suffered a bad injury," said Solskjaer. "Yeah it’s a stress fracture, it happened against Wolves. It’s not happened before, it happened there and then.
"He’ll be out for a while. He won’t be back until after the mid-season break. Normally six weeks to heal, but I’m not a doctor, and then he needs rehab after that probably," he told Sky Sports.
United are operating with a relatively thin squad but are particularly short of options in the attacking area with no alternatives to Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.
Solskjaer suggested that the loss of Rashford added to the need to bring in some new faces to the club.