SOUTHAMPTON – Wolverhampton Wanderers came back from two goals down to beat Southampton 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday as Mexican striker Raul Jimenez scored twice in a thrilling second half at St Mary's Stadium.
Southampton looked set for a fifth win in six matches when Polish defender Jan Bednarek broke the deadlock, before Shane Long scored his first goal of the season to put the hosts in control at halftime.
However, the momentum shifted early in the second half as Portuguese teenager Pedro Neto found the net for Wolves after controlling a drilled cross Adama Traore.
Wolves were soon awarded a penalty after Jonny was brought down in the box by Saints defenders Jack Stephens and Bednarek.
Referee Darren England, making his Premier League debut, had initially pointed for a corner before his decision was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR).