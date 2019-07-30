Patrick Cutrone has joined Wolves from AC Milan. Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Italian forward Patrick Cutrone on a four-year deal from Italian club AC Milan, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. Financial details of the transfer were not revealed but British media reported the 21-year-old was signed for around 16 million pounds ($19.46 million).

"I'm very pleased to be here because the club really wanted me, I'm very happy and want to give my all for the team," Cutrone said in a statement.

"Being able to play in the Premier League for Wolves is fantastic. I just can't wait to get started."

Cutrone, who started his youth career at Milan, made 90 appearances for the senior team since making his debut in May 2017, scoring 27 goals in all competitions. He also made his international debut last year in a friendly.

"Patrick is an exciting signing at a very exciting period for this football club," Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell said.

"We have a strong philosophy under the leadership of Nuno (Espirito Santo) of bringing in the right type of people and developing young talent while staying humble and grounded... and we feel Patrick perfectly fits into our philosophy."

Wolves finished seventh in the league standings last season, a remarkable achievement for a newly-promoted club, and also qualified for the Europa League.

Cutrone is Wolves' second recruit of the close season after they signed centre back Jesus Vallejo on loan from Real Madrid last week. They begin the new Premier League campaign with a trip to Leicester City on Aug. 11.

Reuters