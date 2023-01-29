Wrexham denied Hollywood ending in FA Cup thriller

Wrexham — Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds watched on in anguish as his Wrexham side conceded deep into stoppage time to draw 3-3 against Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.
Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney took over the National League side in 2020.
The American celebrated the Welsh club's three goals wildly in the stands, but they will need to win a replay to reach the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time since 1997.
Wrexham could not have got off to a worse start as Oli McBurnie headed the Blades in front after 61 seconds.
Sheffield United look set for a return to the Premier League next season but they were rocked by a pulsating atmosphere inside the Racecourse Ground.
Déjà vu as Jurgen Klopp’s mighty Liverpool dumped out of FA Cup by Brighton
Kelechi Iheanacho goal sends Leicester to FA Cup fifth round, Leeds also win
Mo Salah struggling as Liverpool's front three no longer 'well-drilled' — Jurgen Klopp
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta left scratching his head after loss to Man City in FA Cup
Kane's bid for Spurs goal record could be delayed by illness
Sancho could return from Man United exile to face Reading
The home side struck twice in 11 minutes early in the second half to turn the tie around as James Jones and Thomas O'Connor scored from set-pieces.
Oli Norwood looked to have ended the Wrexham dream with a composed finish to equalise.
But a red card for Daniel Jebbison for an off-the-ball incident handed the hosts 20 minutes with an extra man to find the winner.
They seemed set for a Hollywood ending when top scorer Paul Mullin steered home in the 86th minute.
However, there was a final late twist in the plot as John Egan forced home a corner in the 95th minute to force a replay.
AFP